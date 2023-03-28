Keary Colbert returns to Broncos as a coach 15 years after playing for team

The Denver Broncos made sweeping changes to the coaching staff this offseason, including bringing in a new wide receivers coach.

Keary Colbert, 40, joined the team earlier this month after spending 13 years coaching at the college level. Before becoming a coach, Colbert played wide receiver from 2004-2011, spending time with five NFL teams, one CFL team and a former UFL team.

Colbert went to training camp with the Broncos in 2008 and appeared in two games that season before being traded to the Seattle Seahawks. He spent the majority of his career with the Carolina Panthers before retiring in 2012 with 130 receptions for 1,629 yards and eight touchdowns on his resume.

Colbert started his coaching career as a graduate student at his alma mater, USC, before later spending time at Pace Academy, Georgia State and Alabama. He returned to the Trojans in 2016 and remained at the school until 2022 when he joined Florida’s staff.

Colbert won two SEC titles and a national championship as an offensive analyst at Alabama and later coached receivers Michael Pittman Jr., Amon-Ra St. Brown and Drake London at the college level. He’s now set to return to the NFL for the first time since his retirement, this time as a coach.

