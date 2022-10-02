Kearse likely out, Tyler the RINO among 11 biggest storylines for Cowboys-Commanders in Week 4

The Dallas Cowboys (2-1) will play their first early kickoff of the season Sunday when they host their division rivals from Washington. The Commanders (1-2) have had their difficulties of late, after winning their season opener against the now-seemingly formidable Jacksonville Jaguars. Which version of the team will show up on Sunday?

Dallas would be more than happy to continue their misery, as they look to secure their second-straight division win and third straight overall. With two tough road games coming up on the schedule (@ Rams, @ Eagles), Dallas will need to get this victory to keep pace with the top NFC teams as Dak Prescott works his way back into the lineup. From Cooper Rush’s goals to teammates making fun of Micah Parsons, there’s a lot of intriguing storylines in this game, even if the NFL stashed it in the early window.

Tyler the R(h)ino, the triple entendre

Here, let the Catch This Fade podcast explain.

National Geographical.. Comic Book Villain.. Put him on the ballot. Whatever. Tyler Smith in Fo!#CatchThisFade Subscribe. Watch. Join the Party. cc: @VoiceOfTheStar https://t.co/SANcfxo10v pic.twitter.com/fGaQPba5QG — KD Drummond (@KDDrummondNFL) October 2, 2022

Cooper Rush going for 4 in a row

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Rush won his first career start, in Minnesota in 2021, then followed it up with a win over Cincinnati in Week 2 and last week vs the Giants. All have been on game-winning drives, proving that he and the coaching staff are doing great managing his workload and keeping bullets in the gun for end-game scenarios.

If Rush can win on Sunday, he’ll be the first Cowboys’ quarterback to win his first four career starts, separating himself from Roger Staubach and Jason Garrett.

Story continues

Pass rush vs Carson Wentz

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Washington’s offensive line is porous and in Week 3 allowed an Eagles’ team with only three sacks in two games to register a whopping nine sacks. Dallas enters the contest leading the league in QB takedowns with 13.

Wentz will likely be focusing on getting rid of the ball in this game, but old habits die hard and once he starts to get hit, which will happen, will he lose sight of what he had to have been focused on all week in practice?

Trevon Diggs vs Terry McLaurin

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Diggs locked McLaurin down in two games in 2021, and appeared to be getting in a 2022 groove in Week 3. He had two almost-interceptions before sealing the game with a grass-scraping pick in the fourth quarter.

Last year, head-to-head, McLaurin was targeted six times and caught only one pass for 14 yards. In the other five targets Diggs got his hand on three of them, including an interception. When the CB is more active than a WR over two contests, that’s a big deal.

The 2022 debut of Michael Gallup

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Gallup pulled himself from the active list in Week 3, but the Cowboys didn’t give him an injury designation this week, so the debut seems imminent. After tearing his ACL in January it’s amazing he’s back, but it will be interesting to see how well he looks in his first game action and how much he’ll play.

Gallup likely won’t impact the target share of CeeDee Lamb and Noah Brown, but he should start to consolidate the looks that other WRs have been getting.

Jason Peters snap count, Connor McGovern return

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Peters played 14 snaps at left guard in his Cowboys’ debut last week, but backup Matt Farniok saw the majority of the action. Starting LG Connor McGovern could return this week, but his previous exploits at the position would indicate that Peters may still see an increase in his snaps instead of moving to an emergency-only role. The 40-year old future Hall of Famer had an obvious impact to the run game last week, forming a great duo with Smith.

Jayron Kearse likely still out with knee issue

Kearse hurt his knee in the season opener and has been out since. He received a questionable designation on the final injury report, but Jordan Schultz of The Score has sources saying Kearse will not be able to go on Sunday.

#Cowboys starting safety Jayron Kearse is OUT Week 4 vs the #Commanders, per source. Kearse injured his knee Week 1 and has yet to return. Last season, he recorded 101 tackles, 9 TFLs, two INTs and a sack — while also wearing the green dot for Dan Quinn’s defense. https://t.co/eYI7bgbPfP — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 2, 2022

The Cowboys run a three-safety look often and Donovan Wilson, a starter, has taken more of Kearse’s role and ran with it so far in 2022.

The top-ranked passing defense in the NFL is led by one of the league's best young safeties‼️@NextGenStats' full article: https://t.co/dkEnMGEDcq pic.twitter.com/KfUqOxx6I8 — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) September 30, 2022

The difference between Dan Quinn and Jack Del Rio

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Both former head coaches, Del Rio got his gig as an NFC East defensive coordinator one year before Quinn. Both had monumental success in their first season, but only Quinn appears to have sustained that success. Dallas went from leading the league in forced turnovers in 2021 to leading the league in sacks in 2022.

Del Rio’s unit was in disarray in 2021 and appears to be floundering again this year. Bryan Manning of Washington Wire said, “Del Rio comes across like he knows it all during his press conferences when he is asked legitimate questions about his struggling defense. This defensive staff does things that often make no sense. Linebackers who struggle in coverage are isolated against a slot receiver in coverage. Corners who are good in man are stuck in zone. Corners who are better in zone coverage, play man coverage. It’s all over the place. I’ve never seen so many coverage breakdowns in the secondary. “

Micah Parsons' pass rush percentage

Boom.

This is a very big, very welcome change from one year to the next and one big reason the Dallas defense has so far staved off regression despite not forcing a bazillion turnovers yet. pic.twitter.com/oGrJT8Nmo0 — Yaya Dubin (@JADubin5) September 29, 2022

Nobody's talking about Terence Steele and that's a good thing

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Steele has been able to avoid the penalties the last couple of weeks and has shown the continued improvement he has since being an unexpected UDFA starter as a rookie in 2020. He’s a road mauler, especially on zone runs, but he’s also improving his pass protection. He’s not a Pro Bowl player just yet, but he’s far from a liability and is an actual strength thus far.

The Arms race among Cowboys' pass rush

(AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

In the latest episode of Catch This Fade podcast, DallasCowboys.com beat writer Patrik Walker shared this tidbit about the pass rushers. Everyone knows DeMarcus Lawrence and Parsons have a friendly (not so friendly) bet on who will lead the team in sacks in 2022. After being shut out through two weeks, Lawrence got 3 of them last Monday. Armstrong had one stolen from him, but managed to get his third as well.

Parsons, playing at 60% due to illness, was shut out. According to Walker, the pair that got in the statbook were riding Parsons heavily about the Dunkin’ Donut.

Expect Parsons to be a bit motivated on Sunday.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire