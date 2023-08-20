Kearis Jackson, Tennessee Titans rookie WR, leaves game vs. Vikings limping

MINNEAPOLIS — Another Tennessee Titans receiver and return man left Saturday's game with an injury after undrafted rookie Kearis Jackson was shaken up on a kickoff return.

Jackson, who the Titans signed out of Georgia, limped off the field after returning the opening kickoff of the second half 33 yards. Jackson has been handling kickoff and punt return duties for most of Saturday's preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings following an injury earlier in the game to receiver Kyle Philips on a punt return.

Per an in-game announcement, Jackson injured his knee and his return is questionable.

Jackson returned two kicks for 48 yards and one punt for eight yards. He has not been targeted on a pass Saturday. After Jackson's injury, fellow undrafted rookie Eric Garror took over punt returning duties.

Heading into the second half of training camp Jackson is one of multiple receivers competing for a roster spot. He's one of three undrafted rookies along with Tre'Shaun Harrison and Gavin Holmes, as well as practice squad veterans Mason Kinsey and Reggie Roberson Jr., who could profile as one of the Titans' slot receivers.

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Titans rookie receiver Kearis Jackson leaves game limping