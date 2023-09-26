Keanu Reeves wanted John Wick to be "definitively killed"

Keanu Reeves wanted his titular movie character John Wick to be "definitively killed" at the end of John Wick: Chapter 4.

The blockbuster, which premiered back in March, saw John Wick seemingly take his last breath after exacting vengeance against the High Table.

After getting shot on the steps of the Sacré-Cœur, Wick sees a vision of his late wife Helen and closes his eyes before the screen slowly fades to black.

According to producer Basil Iwanyk, Reeves wanted to say a definitive goodbye to Wick as the intense filming process took its toll.

"After the second, third, and fourth movie, making these films is so exhausting and it destroys Keanu, physically and emotionally," he told Collider. "By the end, he's always like, 'I can't do this again', and we agree with him. The guy is just a shell of himself because he just goes off and goes for it."

"He was like, 'I wanna be definitively killed at the end of this movie'."

It's been no secret that Reeves has a strong dedication to stunt work, which leaves him fatigued at the end of filming.

Despite asking for a definitive death, the producers settled for "a 10% little opening" for Wick to return, as a result of the franchise being so popular.

"We all want another John Wick. We don't know what it looks like and when it will happen, but we love each other and we love this world," Iwanyk explained.

He added: "It's gonna be all hands to try to figure it out. Have we figured it out? No. And if we can't figure it out, will there be one? No, of course not. No one is gonna try to just jam it for the sake of jamming it."

This news comes after the prequel series to John Wick, titled The Continental, premiered on Prime Video. The three-part series explores the origin of the iconic hotel the John Wick universe is centred around.

The Continental premiered on Prime Video on September 22. The previous John Wick movies are available to buy or rent on Prime Video, plus DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD.

