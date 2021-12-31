Cowboys linebacker Keanu Neal has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time this season. Neal, who is unvaccinated, will miss a third game while on the COVID-19 reserve list.

This time, he can come back after a five-day quarantine.

He previously tested positive Sept. 25 and missed games against the Eagles and Panthers during a mandatory 10-day quarantine.

Neal has played 13 games with four starts, seeing action on 535 defensive snaps and 106 on special teams. He has 67 tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack.

His absence leaves only Micah Parsons, Leighton Vander Esch and Luke Gifford on the active roster at the position for Dallas. Gifford has played only 16 defensive snaps this season. The Cowboys recently signed Devante Bond to the practice squad.

Cowboys defensive lineman Quinton Bohanna also tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play Sunday, the team announced.

Keanu Neal tests positive for COVID-19 a second time this season originally appeared on Pro Football Talk