Keanu Neal’s new home suits him well, at linebacker and with the Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys were in a weird spot when it came to the linebacker position during 2021 free agency. Leighton Vander Esch had just concluded another injury-laden season. Jaylon Smith was being defiant to calls for improvement in his play by telling fans and media to watch his tape; as if people were just making up things to complain about. Sean Lee was clearly on the verge of retiring even if he didn’t admit it to himself yet. The club had several free agents down roster who weren’t much consideration to be primary parts of a rotation. The group had generally looked lost after a season under Mike Nolan as defensive coordinator and Scott McCurley.

In came Dan Quinn, who assigned assistant head coach George Edwards to the linebacker group. As the free agency bonanza began, the Cowboys reached out to a former Quinn draft pick at the safety position; but to play linebacker. Keanu Neal, come on down.

Background Details

Jersey No.: 42 Position: Linebacker Age: 26 Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 216 pounds Hometown: Bushnell, FL High School: South Sumter College: Florida Draft: 2016 Round 1, No. 17 Acquired: 2021free agency

Atlanta Falcons Year Games Starts Pass Deflections Interceptions Forced Fumbles Fumble Recoveries Sacks TFLs Tackles 2020 15 14 2 1 0 1 1.0 9 100 2019 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 2018 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2017 16 16 6 1 3 2 0 4 116 2016 14 14 8 0 5 1 0 2 106

Salary Details From OverTheCap Year Base Salary Prorated SB G'teed Cap Number Age 2021 $1,000,000 $1,000,000 $0 $2,000,000 26 2022 VOID $1,000,000 $0 $2,000,000 27 2023 VOID $1,000,000 $0 $0 28 TOTAL $1,000,000 $3,000,000 $0 $4,000,000 --

Awards Won

Pro Bowls: 2017 PFWA All-Rookie Team: 2016

Player Profile

Neal tore his ACL in 2018 in the opening week of the season. He returned in 2019 but in the third week tore his achilles. He did return to play in 2020 and appeared in 15 games, 14 of them starts, but he did not have the production he had during his early career. Between 2016 and 2017, Neal was a heat-seeking missile and became known as one of, if not the hardest-hitting safety in the league. Very explosive, he forced eight fumbles over those first two years, making the all-star game in his second season. He also managed 14 pass breakups, three forced fumbles and an interception. After virtually missing two entire seasons, those stats did not return in 2020. He had just two pass deflections and no forced fumbles. He did get an interception, but that was on a trick play where he ended up covering Patrick Mahomes on a route. After seeing him close up and personal following injury, Quinn decided that bringing him closer to the line of scrimmage makes the most sense for the future of his career. Then Dallas' fortunes at the position continued to change. The CBs the Cowboys targeted with the No. 10 overall pick were plucked ahead of them, leading to a trade back and selecting Penn State star Micah Parsons at No. 12. He and Neal have been the most exciting linebackers in the room through the preseason, along with fourth-round steal Jabril Cox. Along with Vander Esch's return to quality play as a healthy member, the team looks to be in a solid place at a position that was a sore spot just a season ago. Neal's familiarity with Quinn's ways helps his fellow group members and he's been excelling now that his biggest weakness, coverage moving back, isn't a huge part of his requirements as it was at safety.

