Keanu Neal highlights 2020 season

The Associated Press

Patrick Surtain II used Alabama's first of two pro days on Tuesday to show he deserves to be considered at the top of his school's extremely competitive class of draft picks. Rated as the top cornerback in the draft, Surtain posted unofficial times of 4.42 and 4.44 seconds in the 40-yard dash before NFL scouts and coaches at Alabama's indoor practice facility. While wide receivers DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle and running back Najee Harris were observers for the workout, Surtain and quarterback Mac Jones were busy.