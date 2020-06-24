Keanon Lowe steps down as West Linn football coach

Five months after finding its head coach of the future, West Linn High School will once again have to start a coaching search.

Former Oregon Ducks wide receiver Keanon Lowe, who accepted the West Linn job back in January, has stepped down from the position.

Lowe made the announcement in a letter to the West Linn community on Tuesday.

Dear West Linn Community, I would like to thank you for the support and enthusiasm you have given me as the Head Football Coach these last few months. It is with great difficulty that I must inform you that I will be stepping down as the Head Football Coach at West Linn High School. I have been presented with an opportunity to coach at the collegiate level and after much thought and discussion with my family, have decided to accept this position. With the outbreak of Covid-19 and the uncertainty this has caused all of us, this was a career move I could not pass up. Over the course of the last few months, I have enjoyed getting to know your kids. I was very much excited and looking forward to working with your kids this football season and it is unfortunate that we were not able to begin our football program as I had intended to. I have spoken to Principal Neuman directly and he has informed me they will be starting a thoughtful and timely process that will be led by new Athletic Director Brigham Baker to find the next leader of the West Linn Football program. I will continue to be a resource, advocate, and contact for your kids moving forward. I truly believe West Linn Football has a bright future and I look forward to seeing you and your sons in the recruiting process down the road. Best, Keanon Lowe

According to the Oregonian, Lowe will be leaving to take an unspecified college football job.

Lowe spent four seasons at Oregon, where he had 68 catches for 891 yards and 11 touchdowns.

After leaving Oregon, Lowe spent time in the NFL coaching under Chip Kelly before transitioning to the high school game.

Most recently, Lowe was responsible for turning the Parkrose football program around. Lowe went 12-8 over two seasons at Parkrose, leading the Broncos to their first winning season in 23 years, as well as the first playoff victory in school history.

However, Lowe will always be remembered for what he did inside the hallways of the school on March 17, 2019.

It was on that day that Lowe made national news when he tackled and stopped a gunman inside the school, preventing a school shooting.

Lowe will forever be an Oregon legend.

It is unknown at this time what college program Lowe will be coaching at, as he is waiting for the school to make the news official before he comments any further.

UPDATE:

According to Adam Bjaranson of KOIN 6, Lowe is heading to UCLA to once again coach under Chip Kelly.

CONFIRMED: After just 6 months on the job, Keanon Lowe is leaving @westlinn_fb and headed to #SoCal to be an assist coach for @UCLAFootball & #ChipKelly. Lions would be smart to revert right back to #ChrisMiller as HC — Adam Bjaranson (@AdamKOIN6) June 24, 2020

