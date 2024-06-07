Keane leaves role as Maccabi Tel Aviv manager

Robbie Keane took over as Maccabi Tel Aviv boss on a two-year deal in June 2023 [Getty Images]

Former Republic of Ireland striker Robbie Keane has left his role as Maccabi Tel Aviv manager after a year in charge.

The former Tottenham and Liverpool forward guided the club to the Israeli Premier League title in May having also reached the last-16 of the Europa Conference League.

Keane came under scrutiny for working in the country during the Israel-Gaza war.

When he was appointed on a two-year deal in June 2023, the 43-year-old Dubliner said he did not want to "get into politics" and that he was there as "a football man".

In a statement published on Maccabi Tel Aviv's website, Keane said his decision to leave the club was "difficult".

"I want to thank the owners, all the players, the coaches, and the fans for making this season unforgettable," said Keane.

"I am very proud of everything we achieved together as a team and especially proud of the hard work and the dedication that led to winning the championship and the Toto Cup.

"I wish everyone involved in the club the best of luck in the Champions League and the upcoming season."