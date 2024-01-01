Keandre Lambert-Smith silent on his future at Penn State

It was a tough year for the entire Penn State passing game, and it was even more disappointing how things ended in the Peach Bowl. Penn State’s leading wide receiver for the 2023 season, KeAndre Lambert-Smith, was without a catch in the Peach Bowl loss to Ole Miss, and he was not ready to share any insight on what the future holds for him in Happy Valley.

Lambert-Smith did not answer questions about his status with the program beyond the Peach Bowl, and the comments from wide receivers coach Marques Hagans were less than inspiring about the possibility of Lambert-Smith returning to Penn State in 2024.

“I think everybody has to make their own decisions on what the future holds and no one can control that,” Hagans said to reporters after the Peach Bowl when asked about Lambert-Smith’s position with the program in 2024.

Does Penn State WRs coach Marques Hagans anticipate KeAndre Lambert-Smith returning in 2024? “I think everybody has to make their own decisions on what the future holds and no one can control that” — Seth Engle (@bigsengtweets) December 30, 2023

Lambert-Smith did not offer any comments on the subject, leaving many to speculate that he may not be on the team in 2024.

Penn State wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith declined to comment during the open locker room window. Said he didn’t want to be rude. Just didn’t want to answer questions. — Johnny McGonigal (@jmcgonigal9) December 30, 2023

It is unknown if Lambert-Smith is looking to go to the NFL or enter the transfer portal. But the postgame comments suggest it is more likely Lambert-Smith is not in a Penn State uniform more than the chances he is.

Penn State is already looking for help at the wide receiver position in the transfer portal this offseason, and the Nittany Lions continue to be the favorite to land a commitment from former Ohio State wide receiver Julian Fleming. When that decision is known remains to be seen, although it will likely be coming soon. Even if Fleming does commit to Penn State, the team and coaching staff have a lot of work to do to get the passing game in gear for the 2024 season.

New offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki will look to inject some new life into the offense as a whole, and his key area of focus has to be the passing game with Drew Allar and whoever he has available at receiver. If Lambert-Smith is in the picture, that would be a nice pairing with the expected addition of Fleming. Either way, the receivers already on the roster will have to improve. And according to at least one receiver, they have the talent needed.

Follow Kevin McGuire on Threads, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire