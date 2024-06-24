Kean: Saudi intermediaries look to convince redundant Juventus striker

Moise Kean is expected to be sold by Juventus this summer and intermediaries working for Saudi Arabian clubs are pushing to convince him of a move to the Middle East.

The 24-year-old Italian’s career has been all over the place since his initial emergence in the Bianconeri first team back in the 2018-19 season. A difficult year at Everton followed before he found some joy with Paris Saint-Germain on loan. Eventually, the Toffees sold him back to the Old Lady.

Kean did not have a positive 2023-24 campaign, seeing just 666 minutes of action across 20 matches, failing to directly contribute to a single goal. He was close to joining Atletico Madrid on loan in January before a shin injury caused the deal to collapse, leaving him in Turin.

Saudi clubs on Kean

Page 27 of today’s Tuttosport details how intermediaries are looking to bring Kean to the Saudi Pro League this summer and are now trying to convince the Juventus striker of the move. He is seemingly open to the move, should a transfer in Europe not materialise.

Bologna and Fiorentina have also been following the 24-year-old but are currently focused on other targets for the time being.