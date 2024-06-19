Kean attracting interest from Bologna, Fiorentina and Saudi Pro League

Juventus have told Moise Kean to find himself another club, with the Saudi Pro League an option, but also interest from Bologna and Fiorentina.

It is no secret that he is not part of the Bianconeri’s plans and he had already agreed a transfer to Atletico Madrid in January, only for it to collapse at the last minute when he failed a medical.

That could be revived in an exchange for Alvaro Morata, but seems improbable.

New coach Thiago Motta is not interested in keeping Kean, so the the forward is looking elsewhere.

Juventus tell Kean to leave

According to Sportitalia transfer expert Alfredo Pedullà, there is interest from the Saudi Pro League, but also for a potential stay in Serie A.

Fiorentina had already been linked in January and are still seeking new strikers, but Bologna are in the Champions League and have to replace Joshua Zirkzee.

New Bologna coach Vincenzo Italiano is known to be an admirer of Kean and so a deal could be done.

Despite being on the Calcio scene for a very long time, it needs to be said that the Italy international is still only 24 years old.