Ke’Shawn Vaughn goes 55 yards for Bucs touchdown

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Barry Werner
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will not be shut out in back-to-back weeks.

It took more than 10 minutes on Sunday but the GOAT and his team found the end zone after being blanked in Week 15 by the New Orleans Saints.

No need for Brady to pass the ball when Ke’Shawn Vaughn is able to go through the Carolina Panthers for a 55-yard touchdown run.

That’s an impressive way for Vaughn to step up with Leonard Fournette out against the Panthers.

Recommended Stories

  • WATCH: Bills cap perfect start vs. Patriots with touchdown pass

    Josh Allen gets the #Bills on the board first:

  • Ke’Shawn Vaughn puts Bucs up 7-3

    The Bucs are missing a lot of offensive pieces, but they won’t be shut out this week. Running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn sprinted 55 yards for a touchdown with just over four minutes to play in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Panthers and the Bucs are up 7-3. It’s the first rushing touchdown [more]

  • Panthers-Buccaneers live updates: Sam Darnold and Cam Newton playing musical QBs

    Everything you need to know about today’s game between the Panthers and Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium as it happens.

  • The Latest: Eagles RB Sanders out against Giants with injury

    Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders is was out against the New York Giants with a hand injury. Sanders entered with 709 yards rushing and added another 45 in the first half before he left with the injury. The Eagles announced just after halftime that he would not return.

  • Rams take 7-0 lead with Sony Michel 1-yard touchdown

    If the Rams beat the Vikings on Sunday, they’ll take over first place in the NFC West from the Cardinals. It’s early, but Los Angeles is off to a good start against Minnesota. After forcing a Vikings three-and-out to start the game, the Rams used a 12-play, 70-yard drive to take a 7-0 lead. The [more]

  • Player prowl: Panthers could get godsend in Bucs OT Tristan Wirfs

    If the Panthers could pirate any player from the Bucs, they'd have a lot to think about. But the decision should, perhaps undoubtedly, end with Tristan Wirfs.

  • Jaguars have first lead since Week Nine

    The Jaguars weren’t able to score on three plays from the Jets’ four-yard-line on their first possession of Sunday’s game, but they did end the drive with their first lead since Week Nine. Matthew Wright‘s 21-yard field goal put the Jaguars up 3-0 with almost seven minutes off the clock at MetLife Stadium. It’s the [more]

  • Tyler Boyd’s 68-yard catch-and-run gives Bengals 17-7 lead

    The Ravens defense is ravaged by injuries and COVID and playing like it. They can’t do much to stop the Bengals, who have gone 57, 74 and 71 yards for scores to open the game. Cincinnati leads 17-7. The latest touchdown came on a 68-yard catch-and-run by Tyler Boyd, who entered the day with 60 [more]

  • Josh Johnson throws 12th career touchdown pass, giving Ravens 7-3 lead

    If the Bengals thought they were going to show up and win, Josh Johnson quickly informed them differently. Johnson, who signed with the Ravens on Dec. 16, led the Ravens right down the field for a touchdown after the Bengals kicked an opening field goal. The Bengals stalled at the Baltimore 12 and Evan McPherson [more]

  • Week 16 Fantasy Football Blog

    Follow along as Lauren Carpenter keeps you up-to-date with all of the action from the around league during the 1:00 pm and 4:00 pm ET slate of games. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Anthony Averett carted off with chest injury as Bengals take 10-7 lead

    The Ravens started the season with Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Tavon Young, Jimmy Smith and Anthony Averett as their top cornerbacks. After the first quarter of Week 16, Young is the last man standing of the group. Averett was injured with 4:19 left in the first quarter while going low to tackle C.J. Uzomah after [more]

  • Bills score touchdown on fourth down to cap first drive

    The Bills went for it on fourth down on their opening drive, and it paid off in a big way. Buffalo scored a touchdown on a fourth-and-2 pass from Josh Allen to Isaiah McKenzie, giving the Bills an early 7-0 lead over the Patriots. Controversies over coaches going for it on fourth down have been [more]

  • NFL playoff clinching scenarios for Week 16: AFC, NFC fields could come into focus

    The Packers and Cowboys are the only teams in the playoff field so far, but that should change on Sunday, as several teams can seal spots.

  • James Robinson out with Achilles injury

    Jaguars running back James Robinson has been seeing more playing time since the Jags fired Urban Meyer, but he may not be seeing the field again anytime soon. Robinson left Sunday’s game against the Jets in the first quarter after a Tavon Austin run. He grabbed his ankle after going down without contact, which signaled [more]

  • Analyzing Charlotte Motor Speedway

    Everyone wants to win in front of the hometown crowd and so far, 52 different drivers have done so at Charlotte Motor Speedway. (AP)

  • New England’s misdirection toss evens the score

    Damien Harris reached the end zone for New England thanks to a little misdirection.

  • Zach Wilson with spectacular 52-yard TD run for Jets

    Zach Wilson with a brilliant touchdown run

  • Longbow Cactus Cup Championship is a one-round, $10,000 winner-takes-all event

    It'll be a nice belated Christmas treat but it won't be gift. This $10,000 first-place prize will have to be earned.

  • Zach Wilson made Jets history with incredible run

    Watch Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson made team history with a 52-yard run to help his team take the lead.

  • Week 16 NFL DFS: Cowboys in position to unleash against WFT

    The WFT and Cowboys square off on Sunday night. 4for4 has you covered with a single-game DFS breakdown.