KD trolls himself while switching 3-point contest pick back to Steph originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Kevin Durant again has changed his Steph Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu 3-point contest pick, and in the process, the former Warriors star took a hilarious shot at himself.

"I'm going with Steph," Durant said in a video posted Monday on NBA X, formerly Twitter. "I said Steph first and then Steph kind of disrespected me and called me an instigator, so I went with Sabrina. But I'm going to go back to Steph. You know how I like to switch."

KD switched up his pick for the Steph-Sabrina 3-point shootout 😂 pic.twitter.com/4jlDO7W63n — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 12, 2024

Durant initially picked his former teammate in the inaugural NBA vs. WNBA 3-point contest at All-Star Weekend, but he changed his mind after Curry jokingly called KD an instigator when told about the pick.

Durant replied to a tweet from reporter Leigh Ellis and switched his pick to Ionescu, who holds the record for most points (37) in a 3-point contest, regardless of NBA or WNBA.

I can’t believe u would call me an instigator, Stephen. I’m taking Sabrina — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) February 5, 2024

Of course, in his latest change of heart, Durant trolled himself for his propensity to switch teams. Since 2016, the two-time NBA Finals MVP has played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Warriors, Brooklyn Nets and now the Phoenix Suns.

Durant's flip-flop comes two days after Curry hit nine 3-pointers, including a game-winner with 0.7 seconds remaining to life the Warriors to a thrilling 113-112 win over the Suns at Chase Center.

After the game, Durant praised Curry, calling him the greatest player ever at his position and a top-five player all time.

Durant isn't the only NBA star taking sides in the Steph vs. Sabrina shootout.

Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving isn't siding with Curry, instead picking the New York Liberty star and former No. 1 overall WNBA pick.

"Two incredible shooters," Irving said to NBA X, formerly Twitter. "Incredible players, really. I don't want to disrespect their craft and how much hard work they put in, but that 3-point line doesn't even exist to them. They're all the way out to the 4-point line, 5-point line. I'm pulling for Sabrina. No disrespect to you, Steph. I love you big bro, but at the same time, she's got the record. She's coming to defend her title. You're coming to the competitor table to see if you can win. It's going to be interesting."

Kyrie Irving makes his prediction for Stephen vs. Sabrina 👀



Don't miss the first-ever NBA vs. WNBA 3-point challenge on Saturday, Feb. 17 on TNT after #Starry3PT. #StateFarmSaturday pic.twitter.com/SnnBXfjjGK — NBA (@NBA) February 12, 2024

Curry and Ionescu will battle for 3-point supremacy on Saturday, Feb. 17 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

That's plenty of time for Durant to switch his pick for a third time.

