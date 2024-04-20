KD Johnson reveals transfer destination

A favorite of Auburn fans everywhere has revealed his transfer destination.

Former Auburn guard KD Johnson will take the mid-major route by playing his final eligible season at George Mason University, a member of the Atlantic 10 Conference in Fairfax, Virginia.

Johnson entered the transfer portal last month following the conclusion of Auburn’s stay in the NCAA Tournament. Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl shared in a postseason press conference that Johnson would look for a program that could promise him increased minutes as the 2024-25 slate will be his final season of eligibility.

“We just talked about the fact that… would would the joy of the game be more if perhaps he was someplace else and had more of an opportunity to do more of what KD does?” Pearl said. “Our discussion was really good.”

Johnson closes his three-year Auburn career by averaging 9.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 38%. Johnson is the third member of Auburn’s 2023-24 squad to enter the transfer portal, and the first to commit to another program. Tre Donaldson and Aden Holloway are taking visits, but have yet to find their new home.

Auburn transfer guard KD Johnson has committed to George Mason, he tells @On3sports. https://t.co/KpIskAjh8M — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 19, 2024

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire