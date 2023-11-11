KD Johnson gives Auburn basketball enough of a spark to get by Southeastern Louisiana

The first few minutes of Auburn basketball's home opener against Southeastern Louisiana were quite ugly.

The Tigers, hosting the Lions (1-1) in Neville Arena on Friday, only made three of their first 16 shots over the contest's initial 6:18. Auburn missed all seven of its attempts from beyond the 3-point arc up to that point, including three triples from freshman Aden Holloway that were off the mark.

But KD Johnson got a circus layup to go down, plus the foul. He converted the ensuing free throw and then connected on Auburn's first 3-pointer of the game no more than 30 seconds later to give the Tigers (1-1) a double-digit advantage.

Auburn wouldn't look back, leading the rest of the way to pick up its first win of the season, 86-71.

Southeastern Louisiana's late push

Auburn at one point held a 17-point lead in the second half, but the Lions wouldn't go away. Junior guard Roger McFarlane seemed to hit shot after shot to keep Southeastern Louisiana within striking distance — he finished with 24 points — but the Tigers did enough down the stretch to keep the Lions at bay.

Dylan Cardwell had an emphatic dunk late to stymy Southeastern Louisiana's momentum, Florida International transfer Denver Jones drained a clutch 3-pointer and Johni Broome cashed in an and-one layup with less than two minutes remaining to put the Lions away.

Broome finished with a team-high 18 points and 11 rebounds for his second straight double-double.

Auburn basketball needed a spark? Cue KD Johnson

Johnson's personal 6-0 run to give the Tigers an early lead was important. But he hit big shots throughout and was one of Auburn's most efficient players, finishing with 13 points on 44.4% shooting. Johnson made good on a pair of his five shots from 3-point range, too.

The 6-foot, 190-pound senior also finished with three assists, two rebounds and two steals.

Historic win for Jaylin Williams, Bruce Pearl

The victory is the 88th for senior Jaylin Williams, who is now the all-time winningest player in program history. Coach Bruce Pearl now has 174 wins on the Plains, which puts him ahead of Sonny Smith (173) for the third most victories ever by an Auburn coach.

Pearl is currently 12 wins shy of passing Cliff Ellis for No. 2 and 39 victories away from becoming the winningest coach in Auburn history.

