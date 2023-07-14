If KD Johnson comes off the bench, how good of a sixth man can he be for Auburn basketball?

AUBURN — It was a season of waves for Auburn basketball guard KD Johnson.

The Georgia transfer in his second year with the Tigers began the 2022-23 campaign averaging 10.9 points through the first nine games of the season, helping coach Bruce Pearl's team jump out to an 8-1 start, with the only blemish coming on a neutral floor against Memphis at the annual Holiday Hoopsgiving event in Atlanta in December.

But then came a slump. Johnson failed to reach double figures in the following 10 games, and his field-goal percentage plummeted from 38.5% in that first stretch to 27.1% in this one. His assist-to-turnover ratio was nearly 1:1, and his true shooting percentage was a dismal 36.8%.

Just as fast as Johnson cooled off, though, he heated up, and this time it was hotter than before.

The Tigers lost a heartbreaker to West Virginia in January, but Johnson provided a silver lining by finally cracking 10 points again and forcing the Mountaineers into three turnovers. The switch was flipped, and he closed the season on a 14-game run that featured him averaging 10.4 points and knocking down a scorching 42.2% of his triples on 3.2 attempts a game. This all against some of the SEC's best teams, too.

Now heading into his third year with the program, Johnson looks primed to once again be Auburn's sixth man. Pearl went out and added five players this offseason, with two of those newcomers being in the backcourt in Florida International transfer Denver Jones and five-star freshman Aden Holloway. Junior college standout Chad Baker-Mazara is a wing that could see time as a guard, too.

Pearl hasn't yet committed to a starting lineup — "Let me tell you something, right now we've got 11 guys on scholarship, I believe," he told the Montgomery Advertiser at SEC spring meetings in May. "It's a competition at every position," — but logic points to Johnson being Auburn's top option off the bench.

The question, though, is can Johnson tap back into whatever worked through the season's last 14 games? And can he do it for 30-plus contests?

Following Auburn's 33-point thrashing of Missouri in February, Pearl was asked about Johnson's performance; he dropped 15 points and hit four 3-pointers, which tied a season-high mark previously set against Colgate.

"KD doesn't trust me all the time," Pearl joked. "He just doesn't. But I talked to him about it."

The "it" Pearl is referring to was Johnson's lift and release point on his jump shot. He recalled a discussion with Johnson before the season started where he urged him to use the automatic shooting-and-rebounding machine that collects your shots and spits the ball back out at you.

Because of the nets surrounding the machine — set up to catch any misses that carom off the rim — the user is forced to shoot the ball higher.

"When he shoots higher (and) better, that's trusting it," Pearl said.

Whatever the case, with so many newcomers and a freshman in the backcourt, positive production from Johnson will be critical to Auburn's success, especially early in the season. In 52 career games off the bench, Johnson has averaged 10.7 points on 40% shooting, including a 36.4% mark from long range.

That's exactly what the Tigers need, but the key is consistently providing that.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

