KD Johnson causes chaos, helps Auburn basketball to bounceback win over Indiana

ATLANTA — Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl knew what was going to happen.

In the days leading up to his team's 104-76 win over Indiana in State Farm Arena on Saturday, Pearl predicted the Hoosiers would dump the ball down into the post on the game's opening possession. Indiana's offense works through its big men, and the Hoosiers came in shooting just 25.8% from 3-point range.

Pearl's hunch was right, but he couldn't have anticipated what happened next. Sophomore forward Malik Reneau, who had his back to the basket, whipped a pass across the court to a wide open Gabe Cupps. Cupps connected on a triple, sparking an early stretch that saw the Hoosiers make four of their first five attempts from deep.

But Auburn (6-2) responded with a monster 32-8 run over the first half's final 12:33. There was a stretch that lasted 8:28 in which Indiana (7-2) didn't make a field goal, and the Hoosiers went 4-of-13 from deep after their initial barrage.

Chaotic KD Johnson spurs run

Amidst the carnage that was Auburn's massive first-half run was KD Johnson being the best version of himself. The Atlanta native had nine points at the break, but it was the manner that his production came that proved valuable for the Tigers.

Johnson made good on an and-one, forced two turnovers and connected on another layup to help Auburn score seven points over a 14-second stretch.

Auburn basketball's K.D. Johnson (0) during a game between the Tigers and Indiana at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on Dec. 9, 2023.

Bouncing back

Five-star freshman Aden Holloway came in shooting 19.4% over his last four games, and he hadn't made a 3-pointer since Nov. 21.

It didn't take long for Holloway to snap out of it, as he made his first shot from long range against Indiana and finished with 24 points. He was one of six Tigers to score 10 or more, joining Jaylin Williams (24), Johnson (14), Denver Jones (12), Chad Baker-Mazara (11) and Tre Donaldson (10).

Cleaning the glass

Indiana started the game with an 8-1 advantage on the boards. Auburn finished with a 39-35 lead.

What's next

The Tigers will once again play on a neutral floor, this time against UNC Asheville at the Van Braun Center in Huntsville on Wednesday (7 p.m. CT, SEC Network+). Auburn will then return to Neville Arena for a home matchup versus USC on Dec. 17.

