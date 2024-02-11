KD dubs Steph greatest point guard ever after game-winner vs. Suns originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Even after a gut-wrenching, final-second loss to his former team, Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant couldn't help but acknowledge his truth about Steph Curry.

"All-time great," Durant told reporters after Golden State's 113-112 win Saturday night at Chase Center. "The greatest ever at his position. Top five ever."

For three seasons, Durant got to witness Curry's greatness up close when the two became teammates in Golden State. Together, they made three consecutive NBA Finals appearances and won two titles.

Saturday night, thought, Durant fell victim to Curry's heroics.

With 3.3 seconds left in the fourth quarter and down two points, Warriors coach Steve Kerr's game plan wasn't much of a surprise: Get the ball to Curry. Simple enough, right?

Warriors rookie Brandin Podziemski inbounded the ball and stuck to the game plan despite Curry being heavily contested. Curry secured a dangerous pass, turned around and let it fly from 32 feet. Bang.

"You give him a look like that for the game and he is licking his chops," Durant said.

The Warriors escaped with a 1-point victory and, more importantly, climbed into 10th place in the Western Conference standings after winning six of their last seven games.

While Durant and Curry might not be teammates anymore, their mutual respect for one another never goes without notice.

