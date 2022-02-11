KD Ain't Sad that James Harden is Leaving Brooklyn

From ESPN

Before serving as a captain in the NBA’s All-Star Game draft Thursday night, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant said he was “happy we got guys who want to be part of this” in the blockbuster trade that saw James Harden go to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Ben Simmons.

Durant then made it pretty clear that he didn’t want Harden on his All-Star team, either, passing on taking him with each of his seven reserve round selections of the draft — much to the amusement of the other captain, LeBron James, as well as the TNT panel refereeing the affair.