KCSO to host Battle of Badges softball tournament

The Kern County Sheriff’s Activity League will host a Battle of the Badges softball tournament from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 30 at Mesa Marin Sports Complex.

KCSO is looking for team members and players interested in the tournament, who must be at least 21 years old. Food and drinks will be provided to players.

The public is invited to come watch the tournament with a $5 donation entry fee for adults. There will be concessions and raffles for the public. Proceeds and any donations will go to the Sheriff’s Activity League at-risk youth program.

Contact Deputy Henderson at salcoordinators@kernsheriff.org for more information.