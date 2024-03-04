KCC women's hoops went from 'bottom of the barrel' to league champs in one season

BATTLE CREEK - When she joined the Kellogg Community College women's basketball team, Sal Konkle felt like a last-minute hire. Because, basically she was.

What followed was a lot of struggles and not a lot of wins in her first season as head coach of the Bruins.

Fast forward to last week, at the end of her second season, and Konkle was helping her Bruins celebrate the school's first conference title in women's basketball since 2007.

"Surprised? Yeah. I did not think something like this could happen this quickly," Konkle said.

Kellogg sophomore Corrin Replogle passes to freshman Kaylee Glidden during a game against Ancilla at Kellogg Community College on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2024.

But, she adds, all the credit goes to her players. After a full recruiting cycle, Kellogg CC was able to put a team together that could compete for, and win, the Michigan Community College Athletic Association Western Conference championship.

"Simply put, we did this because we had better players this year. It's that easy to explain," Konkle said. "This team is very excited about what we have done. They are a very deserving group because they worked very hard."

The KCC women clinched a share of the Western Conference title by beating Ancilla College, 71-51, in the final regular season game and finish 10-2 in the league and 20-5 overall.

That is a big jump from five wins from a year ago, and her players gave the Bruins coach as much credit as they were getting from her as they celebrated by dumping a water cooler over Konkle to celebrate the title.

"I had goose bumps when we won. It was a dream come true for this whole team. It was amazing how coach and the team all came together," said KCC sophomore Corrin Replogle, one of the few holdovers from last year's team. "Knowing where we were last year, at the bottom of the barrel, we knew we could only go up from there.

"But, honestly, we never would have dreamed we could be where we are right now. It's crazy."

The 20 victories is the most for the program since 2007 and has earned KCC the No. 2 seed in the upcoming NJCAA Division II Great Lakes District A women's basketball tournament. KCC will host Lake Michigan College at 7 p.m. Tuesday. It will be the third matchup between the two teams with KCC winning the first two. If the Bruins win, they advance to weekend play at Mott Community College, where the remainder of the tournament will be played.

Pennfield graduate Kaylee Glidden leads KCC in scoring as a freshman with 23.4 points per game with Replogle at 13.0 points per game and 5.9 assists. Battle Creek Central grad Shayla Ardis is in her second year in the program and is averaging 13.0 points per game and a team-high 9.3 rebounds.

"The biggest things is that this team really gets along, it is a pretty tight group," Konkle said. "We feel really good about what we have done so far. But we want to finish strong, so there's still work to do."

KCC Men's Team Heads To Postseason

The Kellogg CC men's basketball team is making its third straight postseason appearance after winning 20 games in the regular season. The victory total is the most for the KCC men since 2007 and the Bruins will be the No. 4 seed in the district tournament and open the postseason on the road against Southwestern Michigan College at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

KCC is hoping to advance past the first round for the first time during the most recent surge.

"Last year, we started to get some buzz at the end of the year, making the playoffs, and we wanted to keep that going this year," said KCC men's coach Steve Proefrock. "And we have done that. I told some people around here that this is just the tip of the iceberg and this is the natural progression of our program now.

"We are playing some of our best basketball of the year right now and we are excited about the postseason."

Freshman Ke'Marion Tucker, a Battle Creek Central graduate, leads KCC in scoring at 13.4 points per game. Sophomore Sam Hoskin averages 11.4 points per game and 6.4 rebounds.

