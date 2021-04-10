KC in title game! Rangers will face TVCC Saturday night at 7

Apr. 10—The most difficult thing in sports, it's said, is to beat the same team three times in a season.

Navarro couldn't pull it off.

Facing Kilgore College in the Region XIV Conference men's tournament semifinals, Navarro was scrappy, but the Rangers ultimately prevailed, 79-62, punching their ticket to Saturday's championship game.

That game will be played Saturday night, back at John Anderson Gymnasium in Jacksonville, at 7 p.m. against Trinity Valley. Kilgore College and TVCC split the regular season series — the Rangers won at Athens, and the Cardinals won here at Masters Gymnasium.

At this point, records really don't matter, but for information's sake, KC is 17-5 on the season with eight straight wins. Trinity Valley is 21-1 — KC's win in Athens was their only loss of the season.

The game can be seen on Facebook at the Kilgore College Sports Network page.

At stake: not only the Region XIV Conference men's championship, but also a berth in the NJCAA National Tournament, to be played at the Hutchinson Sports Arena in Hutchinson, Kan, on April 19-24. The NJCAA Women's National Tournament will be the same dates, at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock. Kilgore College's Lady Rangers won't be in that tournament — their season ended in the conference tournament — but the conference champion, whomever that may be, will be at nationals.

The selection show for the NJCAA tournaments will be streamed live Sunday on the NJCAA network, which is njcaa.org/network. The women's selection show will be at 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon; the men's will air at 7 p.m. Sunday night.

KC coach Brian Hoberecht — who already passed former coach Scott Schumacher for second on the Rangers' all-time men's basketball wins list earlier this season — is attempting to get the Rangers program back to nationals for the first time since 2013.

The Rangers' victory over Navarro was punctuated by a rim-destroying dunk by KC's Da'Sean Nelson, who slammed the ball home and then hit the floor like a missile. Teammates helped him up, and if he was hurting, he didn't seem to be feeling it — the Rangers are going to the title game.

For Navarro, who had beaten the Rangers twice in the regular season, the loss was season ending.

K.J. Jenkins (with 24 points, six rebounds, and two assists) led the Rangers in scoring, with Nelson (22 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and a blocked shot) checking in just behind. Dantwan Grimes scored 12 for KC, and had five assists and three rebounds; Stephan Morris had six points; Paul Otieno and Duane Posey each had four; Malik Grant had three; and Tysen Banks had two. Banks had four assists. Otieno had five rebounds and blocked two shots.

The Rangers incredibly took only four free throws in the entire game, hitting three of them. They shot 14-of-29 from three-point range and 30-of-58 in the game (just over half their shots).

Jules Moor led Navarro with 17 points. Jaylen Harrison had 14, and Akol Mawein had 13.