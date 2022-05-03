New KC safety Lonnie Johnson had hilarious message for Travis Kelce, given their history

Pete Grathoff
·1 min read
Ed Zurga/AP
During his decorated career with the Kansas City Chiefs, tight end Travis Kelce’s best game just may have come in the 51-31 divisional playoff victory over the Houston Texans after the 2019 season.

Kelce caught 10 passes for 134 yards and three touchdowns, and he routinely burned Houston defensive back Lonnie Johnson on that January day at Arrowhead Stadium. Johnson also twice was flagged for defensive pass interference while defending Kelce.

After the first penalty, Kelce poked fun at Johnson.

The one-time rivals are now teammates. The Chiefs traded for Johnson on Monday afternoon, and one of the first things he did was to reach out to Kelce on Twitter with a hilarious message.

Johnson wrote: “@tkelce we cool now bro #ChiefsKingdom” and included three laughing emojis.

Kelce wasted little time in responding to Johnson.

“You know we always been man!! Let’s turn up!!” Kelce wrote, as he also included laughing emojis as well as flexing biceps.

For a deeper look at how Kelce dominated Johnson in that playoff game, this video is a nice recap.

