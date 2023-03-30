KC Royals trade LHP Richard Lovelady, who expressed frustration after being optioned

The Kansas City Royals are trading left-handed relief pitcher Richard Lovelady to the Atlanta Braves for cash considerations, the club announced on Thursday.

Lovelady posted a strong 2023 spring performance, allowing only five hits with no earned runs in eight appearances (8.0 IP). He struck out 10 in that time.

Perhaps somewhat related, the move comes less than one week after Lovelady took to social media to express: “What I did never even matters!” That tweet came one day before Lovelady was optioned to Triple-A Omaha along with fellow lefty Josh Taylor and right-hander Josh Staumont.

Lovelady, who did not record any statistics with the big-league club in 2022 after having Tommy John surgery in 2021, has since deleted the tweet.

Lovelady, 27, was drafted in the 10th round by the Royals in 2016. He made 20 appearances in 2021, posting a 3.48 ERA. He made limited appearances with Double-A Northwest Arkansas (one appearance) and Triple-A Omaha (three) last year.

The Royals are just hours from taking the field on Opening Day. Kansas City will begin the season with three games against the Minnesota Twins. After that, KC will play four games against Toronto, followed by the first road trip of the year (at San Francisco, at Texas).

Royals trade INF/OF Matt Beaty to San Francisco

The Royals made another move in advance of Opening Day, trading infielder/outfielder Matt Beaty to San Francisco in exchange for cash considerations.

Beaty, 29, appeared in 20 games with the San Diego Padres last season after spending the start of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He is a career .249 hitter in the big leagues.

The Royals signed Beaty to a minor league deal and invited him to spring training in the offseason. He hit .343 with two home runs in 13 spring training outings.