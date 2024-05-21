KC Royals surprise local elementary students to advocate for literacy: ‘It’s special’

Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. received a hearty welcome from students at Ingels Elementary School on Tuesday.

“It’s No. 7,” multiple students in Ms. Kellee Ransom’s class shouted upon his arrival.

Admittedly, it was a surreal moment for the students. A few were a bit starstruck seeing the Royals superstar in their presence.

Especially inside their second-grade classroom.

“You’re like Patrick Mahomes, but for a baseball player,” one student responded.

Witt couldn’t help but smile. Since March, he has participated in the Royals Literacy League program aimed to build excitement for reading and learning for primary-aged students.

The Royals, in conjunction with the Kansas City Royals Foundation, paired players with 18 classrooms across nine schools in the metro area. Each player served as the “Classroom Champion” in designated classes.

Witt has supported Ransom’s class during the program’s launch. Periodically, Witt would virtually meet with the students and encourage them to keep learning.

Royals star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. greets teacher Kellee Ransom, right, during visit to her second-grade classroom to promote literacy on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at Ingels Elementary School in the Hickman Mills School District.

On Tuesday, the students were able to share their daily routine with him. They performed a heartfelt anthem chant and shared facts they have learned while reading.

Then they asked Witt some questions. Witt shared his favorite colors (red and blue) and his favorite food (which happens to be sushi).

He finished the surprise visit with a classroom picture and led the students in his signature phrase: “The boys are playin’ some ball.”

“It’s special,” Witt said. “I feel like this is why we play the game and why we do it to kind of give back. So, just to be able to see them and all the kind words they gave to me is amazing.”

On Tuesday, the Royals had several players visit the representative schools. The “Classroom Champions” included Witt, Vinnie Pasquantino, Brady Singer, Alec Marsh, Dairon Blanco and MJ Melendez.

“It’s another way to be a role model for some kids that otherwise may not have access to it,” Pasquantino said. It was really special this morning to go see some kids.”

Each player was excited to be part of the special program that was designed with early childhood education in mind. It was a group effort that consisted of the Royals, the Sherman Foundation and SchoolSmart KC to help pilot the program.

“We will bring together the assets that we have available to us and we will partner with the educators, who are the magic, that do it,” Andrea Ellis, project lead for the special initiative, said.

Ellis was brought on last October to help execute the pilot program, which has “three primary components,” she said.

The first is little libraries outside each of the designated schools. It services the community as anyone can read a book or add to the collection. There are two classrooms that upkeep the little library and make sure it is functioning properly.

Royals star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. visits a second-grade classroom where students were eager to ask him questions during his visit to promote literacy and reading on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at Ingels Elementary School in the Hickman Mills School District. Royals Literacy League (RLL) is teaming up players with nine different schools for the program.

The second component is the “Classroom Champions.” That’s where the players inspire the students and help them achieve their reading and writing goals. The final component was an event called Book Club at the Ballpark.

“It was kind of a culminating event, but also a kickoff to summer reading,” Ellis said.

The Royals hope to continue the program with the nine schools throughout the next year. It will help the teachers have time to evaluate and further dive deeper into ways to help students on their learning journey.

And Ransom appreciates the support. She is happy to see the Royals invest in the futures of students in the area.

“It’s really special,” Ransom said. “I’m just really thankful the Royals are leveraging the power of the athletes to really inspire our children. The literacy gaps are really real here in Kansas City and what the Royals are showing is when community partners come together, roll their sleeves up and say how can we help … great things can happen for our schools.”

As school heads toward summer break, the teachers are preparing their students to keep reading and learning at home. It’s something that Witt and others encouraged as they made their rounds today.

“It was huge for me and now I feel like I’m reading more than I ever have today in this day and age,” Witt said. “Whatever your goals are, set them high and you will achieve them if you keep working and enjoying every moment.”