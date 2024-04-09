How the KC Royals can stay hot and maintain their early winning ways: Podcast

The baseball season is about two weeks old, and the Royals are still in it entering a three-game home series against the Houston Astros.

Ahead of Tuesday night’s series opener, in fact, the Royals were off to their best start in three years. And that’s a refreshing change from recent seasons.

The starting pitching has been outstanding and players like M.J Melendez, Salvador Perez, Maikel Garcia and Bobby Witt Jr. were off to fast starts. In this episode of The Star’s sports podcast, SportsBeat KC, beat writer Jaylon Thompson discusses the team’s solid start and what it will take for the Royals to keep up this pace.