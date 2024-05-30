How the KC Royals snapped a 3-game losing streak against AL Central-rival Twins

The Kansas City Royals needed to snap a three-game losing streak.

So they broke out the big lumber against the Minnesota Twins and proceeded to wreak havoc at Target Field on Wednesday night. The Royals hit three home runs in a 6-1 victory over their American League Central rivals.

The Royals improved to 35-22 and earned their 14th road win of the 2024 campaign.

Nelson Velázquez and Salvador Perez did the heavy lifting for Kansas City. Both launched solo home runs off Twins starting pitcher Bailey Ober in the fifth inning.

Perez became the first Royal to reach 10 home runs this season. Meanwhile, Velázquez hit his fifth homer in his last 11 games.

Salvy and Nelly are going deep! pic.twitter.com/TC6McQVh81 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 30, 2024

The power supply aided Royals starter Seth Lugo. The veteran right-hander allowed one earned run in six innings. He evaded a few troublesome spots, but did enough to earn his ninth win of the season.

Lugo surrendered his lone run in the second inning. Twins third baseman Jose Miranda recorded a sacrifice fly as Minnesota took a 1-0 lead.

However, Lugo made a quick adjustment.

In the third inning, he tossed a seven-pitch, shutdown frame after the Royals took a 4-1 lead. Later, Lugo worked around two fifth-inning baserunners to escape trouble.

Lugo allowed six hits, three walks and struck out five batters. He now sports an AL-leading 1.75 ERA.

KC scored all six runs against Ober. He has allowed 14 earned runs in two starts against the Royals this season.

Both teams will be back in action on Thursday afternoon. The Royals will look to split the four-game series with right-hander Brady Singer on the mound.

Missed previous games of the series?

Game 1: Royals attempted comeback falls short in 6-5 loss to Twins

Game 2: KC Royals drop third consecutive game as Twins silence offense

Here are more notable aspects from Wednesday’s game:

Royals offense regains form

The Royals collected nine hits against the Twins on Wednesday. Velázquez powered the offensive attack with a pair of home runs.

However, the Royals also had multiple players contribute as well. Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. joined both Perez and Velázquez in propelling the offense.

In the third inning, Witt recorded an RBI single that scored Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel and put the club on the scoreboard.

It was Witt’s 37th RBI of the season as he finished 2-for-4 in the game.

Meanwhile, Perez added a RBI double as well. The Royals also got production from Hunter Renfroe and Nick Loftin.

Both players collected early singles off Ober. Isbel also added two hits, including a ninth-inning double off Twins reliever Cole Sands.

Salvador Perez climbs Royals leaderboard

Perez continues to enjoy a stellar season at the plate. In the fifth inning, Perez drilled a 431-foot solo home run off Ober.

It was his 10th home run as he inched closer to more Royals history.

Perez achieved his 12th season with at least 10 home runs. He broke a tie with Royals Hall of Famer Amos Otis for most campaigns with double-figure homers.

Now, Perez trails just George Brett on the all-time list. Brett had 15 seasons with at least 10 or more homers in his illustrious career.

This season, Perez leads the AL with a .325 batting average. His 41 RBIs and .927 OPS (on-base plus slugging) ranks first among all league catchers.

What’s next on the KC Royals schedule?

The Royals conclude their four-game series against the Twins. Royals right-hander Brady Singer will start Thursday’s matinee at Target Field.

Singer looks for his fifth win of the year. He sports a 2.63 ERA and tossed seven scoreless innings against the Twins on March 31.

The Twins will start veteran hurler Chris Paddack. He is 4-2 with a 4.39 ERA in 10 starts this season.