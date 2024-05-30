KC Royals scratch Brady Singer from Thursday’s start. Here’s who will replace him

The Kansas City Royals made a significant change ahead of Thursday afternoon’s series finale against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

Brady Singer had been scheduled to serve as the Royals starting pitcher. But he was scratched before game time because of an illness and was replaced by southpaw Daniel Lynch IV in the lineup.

“He didn’t have a good night’s sleep two nights ago and just didn’t feel well,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “He was up during the night, you know, typical illness that everybody deals with.”

Singer had been slated to make his 11th start of the season. Instead, Lynch will make a spot appearance for the second time this year.

Lynch started against the Texas Rangers on May 5. He pitched five scoreless innings and registered six strikeouts.

In his career, Lynch owns a 5.04 ERA in 53 games. He was called up from Triple-A Omaha for Thursday’s start. Additionally, the Royals sent Carlos Hernandez back to the minors after he’d logged four appearances since May 24, including a late-inning stint Wednesday against the Twins.

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Daniel Lynch IV (41) delivers a pitch against the Texas Rangers in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium on May 5, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri, USA.

“These are the opportunities that you have to keep yourself in the right frame of mind for because you just don’t know when they are going to happen,” Quatraro said of Lynch. “Today lined up perfectly on his day when he was going to start for Omaha.”

Singer had been trying to prepare for his turn in the pitching rotation. He attempted to play catch Tuesday and didn’t have any energy. At that point, the Royals decided to have Lynch come to Minneapolis for the series finale.

“We made the decision that we needed to get someone here,” Quatraro said.

Lynch was with the Omaha Storm Chasers in Indiana. The Royals’ Triple-A affiliate is playing a minor-league series against the Indianapolis Indians.

After a short flight to Minneapolis, Lynch was able to get settled and prepare for his unforeseen Thursday afternoon start with the big-league club. He will be tasked with helping the Royals earn a series split against the Twins.

“Keeping yourself in the right mindset and controlling what he can control is all he can do,” Quatraro said. “We feel good about it.”