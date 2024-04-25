KC Royals recall pitcher Will Klein, give update on Alec Marsh, who was put on IL

Right-hander Will Klein was at home following Triple-A Omaha’s game Wednesday when the phone rang at 10:30 p.m.

It was Storm Chasers manager Mike Jirschele.

“You’re going to Kansas City,” Jirschele told Klein.

Klein was incredulous: “Are you serious?”

“No,” Jirschele deadpaned. “I’m just kidding.”

Klein smiled at the memory while standing outside the Royals’ clubhouse on Thursday. Jirschele, who was the Royals’ third-base coach on the 2015 World Series team, isn’t always gruff.

“He’s not gonna make a big deal out of anything, but it was nice,” Klein said. “I did see him at the clubhouse when I had to go get all my gear like at midnight last night, and so he was happy and gave me a big hug.”

Klein got the call after the Royals placed right-hander Alec Marsh on the 15-day injured list because of a bruised right elbow.

The Alec Marsh prognosis

Marsh left Wednesday night’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays after being struck by a batted ball in the fifth inning.

Royals manager Matt Quatraro said the team placed Marsh on the IL out of caution.

“We need to see how he bounces back,” Quatraro said. “We think he’s good, but again, that’s why we couldn’t take that chance and he’s going to not know until he goes out there and really tries to cut it loose.

“Because of where the swelling is, that it’s right on the flexor (muscle), which, as we all know, is used in every single pitch you throw, and it takes a lot of toll on it.”

Quatraro said Marsh will travel with the team on its trip to Detroit and Toronto. But Marsh won’t throw until at least Friday, and even that’s no certainty.

As for Marsh’s spot in the rotation, no decision has been made. Marsh’s turn won’t come around again until Monday.

About Royals call-up Will Klein

Klein, 24, was selected by the Royals in the fifth-round of the 2020 MLB Draft. He hasn’t allowed a run in nine outings covering 11 innings and he’s had 12 strikeouts at Omaha.

“We think the world of Will and what he can be here in the future,” Quatraro said, “and it’s exciting to get him here and hopefully he gets some opportunities to show what he can do.”

Klein, who is 6-5 and 240 pounds, was with the Royals’ major-league squad at spring training. In five Cactus League games, he struck out eight in 4 2/3 innings and had a 3.86 ERA.

He also learned a lot from being around the Royals’ big-league veterans.

“A big part of what I was trying to figure out is like how to stay ready mentally and physically, like just picking up some of the stuff they do,” Klein said. “(They’re) in the training room like not because they’re hurt, just because you have to keep your body ready to be able to go every day. And stay ready mentally to just like be able to be locked in like relievers.

“You get the first four innings and then boom, you gotta like be locked in the rest of the game, stuff like that. Just routines and like what they do pre(game) and postgame. I’ve added a lot to my postgame throwing routine to be able to go the next day in and stuff like that. And so that was a huge part of what I’ve done so far.“

Klein will wear jersey No. 36.