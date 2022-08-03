KC Royals pitcher Amir Garrett responds after video shows him splashing drink on fan

During the Royals’ 9-2 loss to the White Sox on Tuesday night, pitcher Amir Garrett heard from heckling Chicago fans at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Garrett was in the dugout when a fan yelled at him and he responded by throwing his drink at the fan. Most of the beverage landed on the dugout, but some splashed onto fans.

Twitter user Trevin Cholmondeley shared video of the incident, Jomboy Media later tweeted it.

Garrett responded to the post from Jomboy Media and wrote: “Listen the disrespect is insane in these parks. I really wish I could go to someone’s work and run my mouth. These are grown men talking slick. How miserable do you have to be with your own life?”

Cholmondeley said on Twitter that a fan told Garrett: “Javy owns you.” That’s a reference to the ongoing feud between Garrett and Detroit Tigers infielder Javier Baez.

The Royals had no comment about the video.

Garrett spoke to The Star about the video prior to Wednesday’s game in Chicago.

“He just got me at a bad time,” Garrett said. “Heckling me a little bit, and I let my emotions get the best of me. I shouldn’t have reacted like that.”

Garrett said he planned to reach out to the fan, personally and “make amends.”

“It’s definitely not something I’m happy about,” Garrett said. “I have a daughter. Kids see everything. That’s not something I want kids to be watching.”