KC Royals’ perfect homestand vs. Astros aided by huge days from Witt, Pasquantino

This is the 56th year of Royals baseball, and Thursday’s 13-3 victory over the Houston Astros marked only the third time they’ve completed a homestand with at least a 7-0 record.

It’s early, but the good times are rolling for the Royals.

They jumped on the Astros for nine runs in the first inning of Thursday’s series finale at Kauffman Stadium and then coasted home to improve to 9-4 this season.

The perfect homestand mark matches a 7-0 showing in 1988 and an 8-0 stand in 1985. The Royals finished 84-77 in 1988 and 91-71 in their World Series title year of 1985.

A nine-run first inning ended any mystery Thursday. The Royals tacked on another run in the sixth and three more in the seventh.

Bobby Witt Jr. crushed the baseball, going four for five with five RBIs. He homered in the first inning.

And the slump-busting continued for Vinnie Pasquantino, who finished three for five. He entered Wednesday’s game with .108 batting average and added 114 points to that in KC’s past two games.

Here are the highlights from Thursday’s matinee:

Bobby Witt’s amazing day

The Royals shortstop was a highlight reel with his bat and glove.

At the plate, Witt lofted two fly balls to right center, where the wind was blowing. Both of them left the yard, giving Witt four home runs this season.

He scored four runs and added a stolen base, becoming the first player in Royals history with that combination of statistics.

Bobby Witt Jr. is the first player in Royals history with 4 hits, 4 runs scored, 5 RBI, 2 HR, 1 SB in one game. Since the Royals came into the league in 1969, it's only been done 14 times. pic.twitter.com/L3iWQachZ7 — Royals Review (@royalsreview) April 11, 2024

As for the glove work, the game’s top defensive moment wasn’t exactly a web gem, but a heck of a play nevertheless.

Astros catcher Victor Caratini hit a grounder to second baseman Nick Loftin. But Witt, shading up the middle, was moving to his left and got in position to make the play.

Witt and Loftin got to the ball about the same time, and Loftin gave way by leaping over Witt, whose concentration wasn’t deterred.

Bobby Witt Jr. makes the play! Because of course he did. #Royals pic.twitter.com/F2EZV26oLu — Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) April 11, 2024

Enough pitching

Starter Brady Singer surrendered a first pitch double to Jose Altuve and walked Kyle Tucker in the first inning. He surrendered a walk and single in the second. But he worked out of those jams, and a third-inning home run to Yainer Diaz was Singer’s only blemish over five innings while improving to 2-0.

The Royals didn’t get credit for a quality start because Singer didn’t go six innings.

The bullpen’s streak came to an end. The Royals entered Thursday having recorded 19.1 consecutive scoreless innings over the previous six games.

Thursday, Nick Anderson took the ball to begin the sixth and surrendered two runs, including a bases loaded walk to Yordan Alvarez. Angel Zerpa got the final out of the inning with no further damage.

Batting around becomes habit

Astros starter Hunter Brown got smacked around in his previous outing, at the Texas Rangers, but nothing like what the Royals did from the jump.

Fifteen hitters produced 11 hits and nine runs in the first inning. It was the Royals’ biggest inning of the season, and the lineup batted around for the second straight day. The Royals plated seven and sent 11 to the plate in the third inning of Wednesday’s 11-2 victory.