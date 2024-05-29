KC Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino exits Tuesday’s game with left leg injury

Kansas City Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino left Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Twins with a leg injury.

He is officially day-to-day after X-rays taken on his left leg were negative. The official injury is a lower left leg contusion, the club said.

In the third inning, Pasquantino sustained the injury as he stretched to catch an incoming throw from Royals third baseman Maikel Garcia.

Pasquantino caught the baseball as Twins star Byron Buxton was hustling down the first-base line. He stretched to catch the baseball but landed awkwardly.

Replays showed that Buxton bumped Pasquantino as he touched first base. Buxton was running mostly inside the foul line, and his knee hit the leg of the outstretched Pasquantino.

Afterward, Buxton embraced Pasquantino before he walked off the field.

Anyways, here is the replay of the Pasquantino injury (haven't seen it posted anywhere yet) https://t.co/zmpwit0iZp pic.twitter.com/RVbKJUd5I7 — Shaun Newkirk (Soros funded) (@Shauncore) May 29, 2024

Royals manager Matt Quatraro and the training staff went out to check on Pasquantino. He stayed on the ground for a few moments before trying to shake off the injury.

Pasquantino walked around the first-base area. However, he was seen with a noticeable limp as he exited into the Royals clubhouse.

The Royals shifted Salvador Perez, who started at catcher, over to first base. Backup catcher Freddy Fermin entered the game behind the plate.

This story will be updated.