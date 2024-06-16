KC Royals get another quality start at L.A. Dodgers, but 2 Ohtani HRs spell defeat

Kansas City Royals starter Brady Singer was bitten by home runs again.

Singer paid a hefty price for it against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Sunday’s series finale in Los Angeles. He allowed three solo shots — two to superstar Shohei Ohtani — as the Royals lost 3-0 to the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.

Singer, who celebrated his first Father’s Day as a new dad, was efficient at times against L.A.’s high-octane lineup. He navigated early trouble and stranded a few runners on base.

Both of Ohtani’s homers were no-doubters. He finished 2-for-3 and also worked in a first-inning walk.

The first home run, in the third inning, traveled 451 feet. Ohtani drilled a 92.5 mph sinker into the center-field seats to give the hosts a 1-0 lead.

Ohtani also teamed up with Freddie Freeman to hit back-to-back homers in the sixth.

Singer dropped to 4-4 this season and has now allowed 11 home runs in 14 starts.

Offensively, the Royals struggled to gain traction against Dodgers starter Tyler Glasnow. The right-hander, who stands 6-foot-8, threw seven scoreless innings and struck out nine.

The Royals didn’t have many opportunities to score.

KC’s best chance came in the fourth inning. After two runners got aboard with one out, Glasnow suppressed the momentum by retiring Royals captain Salvador Perez and outfielder Adam Frazier.

The Royals wouldn’t get another hit — a Vinnie Pasquantino single — until the seventh inning. L.A.’s relievers preserved the shutout.

The Royals, who fell to 41-32, are off Monday and return to action Tuesday night.

The Dodgers improved to 44-29 by winning the three-game weekend series.

Missed previous games of the series?

Game 1: Royals drop series opener in 4-3 loss to Dodgers

Game 2: MJ Melendez hits grand slam, Seth Lugo picks up 50th career win in Los Angeles

Here are more notable aspects from Sunday’s game:

MJ Melendez turns in web-gem highlight

Royals outfielder MJ Melendez produced a stellar defensive play in the fourth inning, robbing outfielder Teoscar Hernandez of potential extra bases.

Melendez ranged to his right and hauled in the baseball with a diving catch.

We see you, MJ!



Watch on Bally Sports, https://t.co/4FtfJsLjSJ and the Bally Sports app. pic.twitter.com/xAdJ1YjY3n — Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) June 16, 2024

The defensive highlight continued his run of good play at Dodger Stadium. On Saturday, Melendez hit his first career grand slam to propel the Royals in a 7-2 victory.

What’s next on the KC Royals’ schedule?

The Royals begin a three-game series against the Oakland Athletics Tuesday night at Oakland Coliseum.

Royals right-handed pitcher Alec Marsh will start the series opener. KC is also expected to have southpaw Cole Ragans and veteran righty Seth Lugo pitch during this series.

Lugo recently earned his 50th career win, while Ragans ranks second in the American League with 102 strikeouts.