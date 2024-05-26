How the KC Royals’ 8-game winning streak ended in Tampa with 4-1 loss to Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays snapped the Kansas City Royals’ eight-game winning streak on Sunday afternoon.

What began as a perfect start turned sour for the Royals in the seventh inning as the Rays, who dropped the first two games of the series, salvaged a 4-1 home victory at Tropicana Field.

KC’s right-handed starting pitcher, Michael Wacha, charted a historic path early. He took a perfect-game bid into the sixth inning.

Rays shortstop Jose Caballero ended Wacha’s pursuit with a leadoff double. And Caballero stung the Royals a second time, later hitting a three-run triple off reliever John Schreiber as the Rays took their first lead of the game.

The hosts added four runs in the seventh inning when outfielder Jose Siri connected for a bases-clearing single.

Wacha was charged with two runs and he took the loss. But he was solid in a return start against one of his former teams. The veteran who signed with the Royals this past offseason navigated an all-right-handed lineup, utilized his slider alongside a fastball and changeup.

The slider registered 11 swings and five whiffs, per Baseball Savant.

Rays starting pitcher Taj Bradley, meanwhile, cooled off the Royals’ red-hot offense. KC had scored at least seven runs in each of its last six games.

But Bradley presented a difficult, and different, challenge. He mixed his pitches well — relying primarily on his fastball and splitter — across five scoreless innings. He allowed one hit, issued three walks and struck out six.

The Royals mustered just five hits. Bobby Witt Jr.’s sixth-inning home run accounted for KC’s only run.

The Royals squandered a late scoring opportunity when Rays star Randy Arozarena threw out Witt as the latter player attempted to score from second base.

The Royals dropped to 34-20 this season. They begin a four-game series against the Twins in Minneapolis on Memorial Day (Monday).

Here are more notable aspects of Sunday’s game:

MJ Melendez makes highlight catch

As Wacha was chasing perfection, he got a little defensive help from his teammates.

Royals left-fielder MJ Melendez made a terrific sliding grab to rob Rays outfielder Siri of extra bases in the third inning.

Siri sliced a 93.9 mph fastball down the left-field line. The baseball tailed away from Melendez as he shaded Siri toward center field. However, Melendez recovered ground and snared the ball on the warning track.

The catch ended the third inning. It also preserved Wacha’s hot streak, as he’d sat down nine consecutive batters at that point.

Melendez received a positive ovation for his catch from some Royals fans in attendance at the Trop. He also got a bunch of high-fives a short time later upon returning to the Royals’ dugout.

Garrett Hampson wins 5th inning duel

Royals utilityman Garrett Hampson held serve against Bradley in the fifth inning.

Hampson, who started in center field, saw 12 pitches in his second at-bat of the game. He was able to foul off eight before working a walk.

The entire sequence represented the longest plate appearance that ended in a walk of Hampson’s big-league career. His previous high was 11 pitches, set last year when he was with the Miami Marlins.

What’s next on the KC Royals’ schedule?

The Royals next begin a four-game series against the Minnesota Twins. On Monday, Royals right-hander Alec Marsh draws the start at Target Field.

Marsh (4-1) has been solid this season. He will search for his fifth win in a Memorial Day matchup against Twins veteran Joe Ryan.

Ryan owns a 3.15 ERA in 10 starts. He allowed one earned run in 5 1/3 innings against the Royals on March 30.