KC NWSL ties match before half but loses on road to Savannah McCaskill-led Louisville

It was a battle of expansion women’s soccer teams on Sunday afternoon in Lynn Family Stadium, and Racing Louisville FC’s Savannah McCaskill was the difference during a 3-1 win over Kansas City NWSL in Louisville, Kentucky.

McCaskill assisted two of Louisville’s goals, scored by Ebony Salmon and Nadia Nadim. Louisville made Kansas City play a lot of defense, and KC held firm for a while. But consistent attacks by Louisville eventually paid off.

The first goal was a full-on team goal, with McCaskill combining with the midfield to get behind Kiki Pickett and sending in a cross to Salmon, who deflected it into the corner with her foot. The second, which put Louisville up 2-1 after halftime, saw Nadim forcing her way into a header that Katelyn Rowland had no chance to save.

The third goal was somewhat of a result of an issue that plagued Kansas City throughout the game: turnovers. Pickett had a throw-in that went past Kristin Edmonds at the top of the box and Cheyna Matthews easily got around Rowland, dribbling the ball into the net in the 86th minute.

KC had its moments on offense and led the shot count with 14 shots, nine on goal. There were several good counters off Louisville turnovers from Kristen Hamilton and Hailie Mace, but not much landed for KC.

A couple of set pieces were the bright spots in Kansas City’s attack, and one of them led to the lone goal, which tied the score 1-1 in the eighth minute of first-half stoppage time. Captain Rachel Corsie sent a free kick short to Pickett, who sent in an excellent ball that managed to get to Mallory Weber on the back post. Weber’s shot was saved one-handed by Michelle Betos, and Darian Jenkins was there to clean up the rebound for her first goal of the year.

KC NWSL returns home to Legends Field at 7 p.m. Saturday when they will face off with OL Reign.