KC Monarchs show off new home uniforms honoring team’s long history

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Monarchs are stepping into the 2024 season with a new roster and a new look.

The organization’s home uniforms now feature black accents, as well as a special new patch highlighting the original Kansas City Monarchs’ 1924 win in the first-ever Negro League World Series. It celebrates the historical season where the Monarchs beat the Hilldale Club five games to four.

The new home jerseys are part of a series of merchandise upgrades available to fans in the team store. These upgrades include another new jersey, “Los Monarchs,” which will be announced soon.



A photo showing the new home uniforms of the KC Monarchs for the 2024 season.

A photo of Dalton Moats showing the new home uniforms of the KC Monarchs for the 2024 season.

A photo of Blake Rutherford showing the new home uniforms of the KC Monarchs for the 2024 season.

As for the home field jerseys, fans will be able to purchase them on May 16 at the team’s home opener at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Monarch’s season starts on Friday in Sioux City, Iowa against the Explorers, and the roster will feature four former major leaguers: Ashton Goudeau (Rockies, Reds), Yefry Ramirez (Orioles, Pirates, Dodgers), Blake Rutherford (Nationals) and Travis Swaggerty (Pirates).

For information on tickets, events, game times and team updates, go to monarchbaseball.com.

