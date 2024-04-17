KC Mavericks on a roll heading into Kelly Cup Playoffs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pro teams in Kansas City have had a recent history of winning, and the Mavericks are following suit on the ice, entering the postseason with the most points in the league.

“We got a big target on our back, we got 15 teams gunning for us and as we talked about, pressure is privilege,” Mavericks General Manager and Head Coach Tad O’Had said.

The club playing under the Seattle Kraken as a parent club has entertained, scoring 305 goals this season, most in the league. Crediting speed and Patrick Curry’s 39 goals, second best in the league.

“Seems like we know where each other are on the ice, it’s very predictable line mates, they’re very smart, they see the ice very well. So, credit it mainly to them, just us working as a unit and as tight as we are,” Mavericks forward Patrick Curry said.

“We want to be a fast pace team, manage the puck, possess the puck to finish on offense. Ultimately, we don’t want the guys thinking too much, we want them to be instinctual and we’ve got excellent depth on this team,” O’Had said.

While the Mavericks hope to be successful at home, it’s on the road where they’ve had their most success. In fact, they’ve set the record in the league for most road wins. A lot of that deals with their pirate mentality, just check out their hats.

“Embracing that villain mindset on the road. Obviously we had a great road record and something we thought we should put on the playoff hats and shirts,” Curry said.

“Let’s just take it, you know we’ve got a lot of doubters right now. Let’s just take it from them,” O’Had said.

And while the goal for Mavs players are to get to the NHL one day, winning a championship on the way won’t hurt.

“Guys have higher aspirations than playing in this league, but we’re all here together now and we’re all focused, we all got the same goal so it’s fun when you can come together as a team like we have this year,” Mavericks forward Jake Jaremko said.

Mavericks start their playoff run Wednesday vs. Tulsa.

