KC Mavericks open second-round ECHL playoff series vs. Idaho on home ice Saturday

It might be the only downside to sweeping your first-round playoff series.

The Kansas City Mavericks had to wait nearly a week to learn their second-round ECHL playoff opponent after sweeping Tulsa in four hockey games.

The Mavericks now know they will face the defending Western Conference champion Idaho Steelheads in a second round series that begins Saturday at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Idaho beat the Allen Americans in five games to advance to the second round. The Mavericks went 4-1-1 against the Steelheads during the 2023-24 regular season.

The Mavericks have reached the second round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

KC Mavericks’ ECHL playoffs schedule

Here is the schedule for the upcoming Mavericks-Steelheads series.

The first two games of the best-of-seven affair will be played on KC’s home ice in Independence. The series would return to Cable Dahmer Arena for potential Games 6 and 7:

Game 1: Saturday, 7:05 p.m. Central Time, Cable Dahmer Arena

Game 2: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. CT, Cable Dahmer Arena

Game 3: Wednesday, May 8, 8:10 p.m. CT at Idaho

Game 4: Friday, May 10, 8:10 p.m. CT at Idaho

Game 5*: Saturday, May 11, 4:10 p.m. CT at Idaho

Game 6*: Tuesday, May 14, 7:05 p.m. CT, Cable Dahmer Arena

Game 7*: Wednesday, May 15, 7:05 p.m. CT, Cable Dahmer Arena

*if necessary

What could be next for KC Mavericks

The ECHL Mountain Division finals mark the second round of the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

The winner of this second-round series will advance to the Western Conference Finals, and then — with yet another series victory — move on to the Kelly Cup Finals, where the Western champ will face the Eastern champion for the 2024 league title.

With 12 days off between the first and second rounds for the Mavericks, KC has earned some much-needed rest after a grueling 72-game regular season and four-game sweep of Tulsa in the first round.

How to get KC Mavericks tickets

With attendance continuing to climb at Cable Dahmer Arena, packed houses are expected for the remainder of the Mavs’ postseason.

All advanced-sale lower-bowl tickets for Round 2 games at Cable Dahmer Arena are priced at $25.

They can be purchased by calling 816-252-7825 or by visiting kcmavericks.com/tickets.