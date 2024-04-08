KC Mavericks update: Mavs win Brabham Cup, set ECHL record, prepare for playoffs

The second-to-last week of the regular season was the most historic one yet for the Kansas City Mavericks, who attained four major milestones during three games in Utah against the Grizzles.

KC collected a 5-1 win last Wednesday behind goals from Cade Borchardt, Jacob Hayhurst, Patrick Curry, Jakob Brahaney and Nolan Walker. It was the first professional goal for Brahaney, and the win was the Mavericks’ 27th on the road this season, a new ECHL record.

Friday’s game delivered nonstop scoring. Two goals each from Hayhurst and Jeremy McKenna, plus scoring from Rookie of the Year candidate Max Andreev, Walker and Marc-Olivier Duquette, led the Mavericks a 7-4 victory.

That win earned the Mavericks the Brabham Cup, awarded annually to the ECHL’s regular-season champion. It’s the second Brabham Cup in franchise history, the first coming in the 2015-16 season.

KC achieved two more milestones in Saturday’s series finale in West Valley City, Utah. Patrick Curry’s opening goal, his 37th of the season, set the Mavs’ single-season goal-scoring record. Curry surpassed Andrew Courtney’s old record of 36, set in the 2014-15 season.

The former Boston University captain reset the Mavericks’ ECHL single-season scoring record in March. Curry now has 84 points this season.

Goals from Nolan Walker and Cade Borchardt sent the game to overtime, where Jeremy McKenna continued his hot week with the game-winner midway through the extra session.

The 4-3 win gave Kansas City its 110th point in the standings, breaking the franchise’s single-season record for points in a season.

With three regular-season games remaining, KC is 52-11-4-2 (110 points). The Mavericks have tied the club record for wins and are currently on a seven-game win streak. They’ll wrap up the regular season this week in hopes of riding a hot streak into the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Accomplishments this season

Here are some of the Mavericks’ accomplishments this season:

2024 Brabham Cup champions (best regular-season team in the ECHL).

2024 Mountain Division champions.

ECHL record for road wins in one season (29 and counting).

Franchise record for points (110 and counting)

Tied the franchise mark for wins in a season (52 and counting).

Franchise record for goals in a season (295 and counting).

Clinched a postseason spot with six weeks remaining in the regular season.

Patrick Curry has the franchise’s ECHL record for points in a season and the franchise record for goals in a season.

Mavericks are the only team in ECHL history with three goaltenders with 15 or more wins apiece with the same team: Cale Morris (2019); Dillon Kelley and Jack LaFontaine (2016).

General manager and head coach Tad O’Had became the winningest ECHL head coach in franchise history.

The Mavericks have piled up seven hat tricks from six different players this season.

Catch the Coaches Show

The final Coaches Show of the season is Thursday at 7 p.m. at Llywelyn’s Pub in Lee’s Summit. The show will be broadcast live on Sports Radio 810 WHB.

Host Sterling Holmes will be interviewing Mavericks coaches and players as they gear up for the postseason. Fans who attend in person Thursday evening will have a chance to get autographs and win raffle items.

Playoff tickets on sale

Tickets for the Mavericks’ first two home games of the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs are now on sale.

With opponents still to be determined, the Mavericks will host Games 1 and 2 of the Mountain Division Semifinals on April 17 and 18 at Cable Dahmer Arena. Call 816-252-7825 or visit kcmavericks.com/tickets.

Up next for the Mavericks

Kansas City has three regular-season games remaining.

They play their final regular-season home games on Tuesday and Wednesday against Cincinnati (7 p.m. both nights). Then they’ll conclude the regular season with a road game at Iowa on Saturday.