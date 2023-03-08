KC fans have mixed reaction to free-agent offensive tackle’s Twitter post about Chiefs

The Chiefs’ decision to not use the franchise tag on left tackle Orlando Brown has led to speculation about his future — and how KC might fill the position.

NFL free agency starts in one week, and if Brown signs elsewhere, the Chiefs may be looking for a new left tackle.

Could former Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan be the answer?

Lewan, who was released by the Titans in February, is a left tackle who has had two ACL surgeries in the past three seasons, as ESPN noted. Lewan, who turns 32 in July, played in just two games last season and 20 games since the start of the 2020 season.

On Wednesday, Lewan caught the attention of Chiefs fans with this tweet:

There was a mixed reaction from those Chiefs fans to the idea of Lewan, who has made three Pro Bowls, coming to Kansas City.

Some loved the idea, some hated it, and many others welcomed the “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast, which Lewan hosts with Will Compton, being recorded in KC.

Compton, the former NFL linebacker, tweeted this:

Here’s a small sample of what Chiefs fans were saying in response to Lewan’s tweet.

