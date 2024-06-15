KC Current remain unbeaten, but Friday’s match was particularly frustrating. Here’s why

Down a goal at halftime, the Kansas City Current fought back hard to take a lead as stoppage time neared. But poor set-piece defense reared its head again, and Sam Staab’s late header sent the Current and Chicago Red Stars home with a point apiece in a 2-2 draw.

The Current remained unbeaten following Friday night’s match at CPKC Stadium, moving to 8-0-5 (29 points) through 13 matches.

Mallory Swanson opened the game with a bang, somehow slipping a shot right under Current goalkeeper AD Franch’s arm from a tight angle. The visitors held that 1-0 lead from the sixth minute through the first half.

The Current had 21 touches in the Red Stars’ penalty area in the first half and took 18 shots. Eventually, that captivating attack broke through.

While searching for an equalizer, the Current showed a balance of urgency and patience. The Red Stars could hardly get the ball over the halfway line because the Current’s press after losing possession was suffocating.

And for the second time in six days, a second-half scoring outburst led the Current to a second-half lead.

Bia Zaneratto scored, volleying home a loose ball in the box after a corner kick. Then she played provider and assisted Temwa Chawinga courtesy of a rope-a-dope shielding of the ball after receiving a pass from Debinha.

Chawinga’s shot was low and hard past Alyssa Naeher to give the Current a 2-1 lead.

But the Red Stars got one back. As the clock struck 90 minutes, Staab headed home a corner kick to level the score. There was some question as to whether or not the Red Stars should have received that corner — depending on if a Current player had touched the ball last — but the final result was a draw.

This story will be updated.

Up next: The Current travel to Portland on Sunday, June 23, for a 3 p.m. kickoff.

Daniel Sperry covers soccer for The Star. He can be reached at sperry.danielkc@gmail.com.