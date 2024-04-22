KC Current to have first Portuguese radio broadcast for NWSL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tico Sports, based in Kansas City, Missouri, has collaborated with the KC Current for the first NWSL Portuguese radio broadcast for the rest of the season.

They will also bring fans the Spanish radio broadcast for all remaining games as well.

“Kansas City loves its sports teams, and we’re thrilled to be working with broadcast partners that share our passion for delivering the best fan experience short of witnessing the action in person,” Current Vice President of Communications, Dani Welniak, said.

“We’re excited to add Tico Sports to our broadcast family. We want to be the best women’s soccer club in the world, so it’s important to us to expand our reach and audience by blazing the trail and offering extensive, unique and accessible options to listen to and watch our entertaining brand of soccer.”

Tico Sports also produces over 100 NFL games for five different NFL teams, including the Kansas City Chiefs. They have also partnered with the Royals for baseball.

There over 28 active Latina Players in the NWSL and three Current players representing the Brazilian National Women’s team.

“We are incredibly thankful for the ongoing support from Angie and Chris Long and the entire Kansas City Current organization,” stated CiCi Rojas, TICO Sports President, said. “We are excited for the opportunity to provide an accessible broadcast for NWSL fans across the globe to help amplify the Current and Kansas City’s growing influence in sports nationally and worldwide.”

The Current host Angel City FC on Friday at 9 p.m.

