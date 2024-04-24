KC Current fires head of medical for relationship with a player

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current has fired the head of their medical department, Carlos Jimenez, for violating the NWSL’s non-fraternization policy, the club confirmed on Wednesday.

The Athletic first reported that the policy violation concerned a relationship with a player, which the Current also confirmed.

“We can confirm that Carlos Jimenez is no longer an employee of the Kansas City Current,” the Current released in a statement. “When we learned of his actions in violation of club and league policies, he was immediately terminated. We remain committed to making sure our policies and practices ensure a safe space for our players and our staff.”

The NWSL instituted a non-fraternization policy along with a policy on workplace discrimination, harassment, and bullying. This was part of the league’s reformation efforts following the allegations of sexual coercion against former North Carolina Courage head coach Paul Riley and the joint investigation that came after the allegations.

The non-fraternization policy states that NWSL supervisors “may not engage in, develop, continue, or pursue any romantic and/or sexual relationships or encounters, even when consensual, with any employee (including NWSL players or trialists) over whom they currently have direct or indirect supervisory authority or management influence.”

The policy applies to all NWSL personnel which includes players, coaches, owners, managers, trainers, assistants, and any employees or other associated personnel of the league.

Jimenez joined the club in December of 2023 after a 10-month stint as a physical therapist with the Washington Spirit. Before that, he spent a little over a year as a sports science/rehab consultant for the University of Arizona’s womens soccer program.

He also worked for the U.S. womens national team from 2019 to 2021.

Jimenez is the second NWSL team staff member to be dismissed for violations of the policy this year. In March, the league announced that the Houston Dash had fired goalkeeping coach Matt Lampson after an investigation concerning NWSL policy violations.

The league found that Lampson violated the non-fraternization policy and the code of conduct for NWSL coaches, and suspended him through the remainder of the 2024 season.

