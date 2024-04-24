KC Current fire head of medical for violating NWSL policy against fraternization

The Kansas City Current has fired Carlos Jimenez, the head of its medical staff, for violating the National Women’s Soccer League’s policy against fraternization.

On Wednesday, The Athletic reported the Current had fired Carlos Jimenez, for violating the NWSL’s anti-fraternization policy. The report alleged the policy violation involved a relationship with an unidentified KC Current player.

The team confirmed Jimenez’s termination to The Star, providing this statement:

“When we learned of his actions in violation of club and league policies, he was immediately terminated. We remain committed to making sure our policies and practices ensure a safe space for our players and our staff.”

The league’s non-fraternization policy, instituted in 2022, states that a supervisor “may not engage in, develop, continue, or pursue any romantic and/or sexual relationships or encounters, even when consensual, with any employee (including NWSL players or trialists) over whom they currently have direct or indirect supervisory or management influence.”

Jimenez worked as a physical therapist with the U.S. Women’s National Team from 2019-21 under then-coach Vlatko Andonovski, who was hired as the Current’s new head coach in October.

Jiminez worked for the Washington Spirit last season and was hired by the Current in December.

The NWSL instituted a series of workplace discrimination, harassment, bullying and non-fraternization policies in 2022 in the aftermath of sexual coercion and misconduct investigations into former coach Paul Riley.

Jimenez is the second member of an NWSL club to be fired this season for a violation of those policies.

In March, the Houston Dash fired goalkeeping coach Matt Lampson after an investigation revealed he’d the same anti-fraternization policy and code of conduct for NWSL coaches. Lampson was subsequently suspended by the league for the rest of the season.

The Current is off to an unbeaten start this season, with a league-best record of 4-0-1. KC plays its next game at 9 p.m. Friday against Angel City FC in Los Angeles.

Daniel Sperry covers soccer for The Star. He can be reached at sperry.danielkc@gmail.com.