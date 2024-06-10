KC Current drop second-half hammer on Seattle Reign at sun-splashed CPKC Stadium

The Kansas City Current hit the jets throughout their Sunday afternoon home match against Seattle Reign FC.

The Current gained three points in the National Women’s Soccer League standings with a convincing 5-2 victory at CPKC Stadium.

It was a busy opening half for both squads. Reign forward Jordyn Huitema scored the first of her two Sunday goals in the 24th minute. KC’s Temwa Chawinga answered in the 28th, but Huitema struck again in the 41st.

Lauren then leveled the match for the Current during first-half stoppage time.

Kansas City Current forward Temwa Chawinga, left, plays the ball against Seattle Reign midfielder Angharad James during Sunday’s match at CPKC Stadium.

The Current continued its barrage in the second half: Vanessa DiBernardo scored in the 46th minute, Chawinga added her second of the day in the 47th and Lo LaBonta converted a penalty kick in the 67th.

Lo'eau LaBonta buries the penalty as Kansas City makes it ️



Catch the finish on NWSL+ pic.twitter.com/4olwvMZDm7 — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) June 9, 2024

With Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Royals stars Vinnie Pasquantino, Salvador Perez and Bobby Witt Jr. among those roaring approval from the sun-splashed stands, the rout was on.

That 5-2 score endured to the end, even through 15 minutes of end-of-game stoppage time.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was among those in the stands for Sunday’s KC Current match against the Seattle Reign at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City.

A trio of familiar Royals stars (from left, Vinnie Pasquantino, Salvador Perez and Bobby Witt Jr.) turned out for Sunday afternoon’s KC Current match against Seattle Reign FC at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City.

This story will be updated.

Daniel Sperry covers soccer for The Star. He can be reached at sperry.danielkc@gmail.com.