KC Current drenches Portland Thorns with torrent of goals at Providence Park

Three Kansas City Current goals in the span of about 10 minutes made it 3-0 by halftime of Sunday’s NWSL match at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon. Midfielder Lo LaBonta accounted for two of them, scoring in the 30th and 40th minutes. Stine Ballisager Pedersen scored in the 38th.

The barrage of goals continued after intermission, too, as Temwa Chawinga scored in the 47th minute. Sophia Smith scored the hosts’ lone goal in the 73rd minute, making for a 4-1 final score.

This story will be updated.

