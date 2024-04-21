KC Current blasts Bay FC at CPKC Stadium. Temwa Chawinga & Bia provided the fireworks

The Kansas City Current stayed unbeaten, putting on a show at CPKC stadium on Saturday night. A resounding 5-2 victory over expansion team Bay FC keeps the Current atop the NWSL standings.

A five-goal evening widened KC’s margin of a league-best 17 goals. KC was the only team in the league in double-digits as of Saturday night.

The Current started on fire, with two goals in the game’s first six minutes.

First, Bia Zaneratto picked off a back-pass by Bay FC and put away her shot. Then, Bayley Feist headed home a cross from Alexa Spaanstra to make it 2-0.

Bay FC pulled one back 11 minutes later, off yet another corner kick the Current failed to clear. Defending set pieces has been an issue for KC this season.

This time, though, the Current had no trouble answering.

Kansas City Current forward Bia Zaneratto (9) shields the ball from Bay FC midfielder Deyna Castellanos (10) in the first half of an NWSL game on Saturday, April 20, 2024, in Kansas City.

The Current quickly doubled its score in the second half, with two goals from Temwa Chawinga. Chawinga’s first goal came on a pass from Vanessa DiBernardo, and Chawinga placed her shot low and hard into the bottom corner.

The second came on a long ball over the top, which Chawinga brought down and drove in on goal, chipping Bay FC goalkeeper Lysianne Proulx, who was well outside the box.

Bia Zaneratto added her second, the Current’s fifth goal in the 73rd minute.

Bay FC added a late second goal from Tess Boade but could not make a further dent in the scoreline.

Also of note from Saturday’s match: Former KC Current midfielder Alex Loera left the game early due to injury, hurting her knee in a challenge from Bia.

Next up: The Current travel to Los Angeles on Friday to face Angel City FC for the second time in 2024.

Daniel Sperry covers soccer for The Star. He can be reached at sperry.danielkc@gmail.com.