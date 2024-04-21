KC Collegiate Baseball League creates opportunity for college athletes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some of the largest names in Kansas City club baseball have joined forces to create a new league for college players and high school seniors — The KC Collegiate Baseball League.

Founded on the mission to create “the most competitive college wood bat league in the area,” according to its website, the league is designed to give players feedback and help market them to potential scouts and teams.

Whether the player wants to go pro, enter the transfer portal or simply hone their skills on and off the field, the league offers many opportunities to players, including indoor facility access throughout the summer and scouting from the PrepBaseball Report.

The KC Collegiate Baseball League is also the first wood bat league in the area where analytics like exit velocities, pitch velocities and spin rates will be collected on each player throughout the season.

Charlie Hovey, the head coach of Precision Baseball said, “Well, it’s good for, it’s good for college coaches to see where their numbers are. To see where their exit velo is how hard they’re throwing bat speed correlates to how way they can handle playing the next level.”

He continued, “It’s also good for the player to get back in the weight room get stronger. Okay, I’m not hitting it hard enough I need to get back to training my body to be an elite player.”

Starting on Memorial Day weekend and running through the middle of July, the league will play a 24-game season at the Creekside Baseball Park in Parkville, Missouri, and other HomeField baseball complexes in the Kansas City area.

The season will also include playoffs and an All-Star game.

For more information about the league, the organizations involved, scouting day opportunities and chances to sign up, visit kccollegiatebaseballleague.com.

