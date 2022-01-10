Here’s the KC Chiefs’ update on Tyreek Hill’s heel ahead of Sunday’s playoff game

The Chiefs entered their week of preparations for Sunday night’s playoff opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium with an air of optimism surrounding three injured players.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said wide receiver Tyreek Hill (heel), running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) and running back Darrel Williams (toe) are progressing in recovery from their respective injuries.

Reid sounded the most positive about Hill, who played just 14 snaps in Saturday’s season finale against the Denver Broncos after hurting his heel during pre-game warmups.

“The heel was sore after the game and it’s making a little progress the other way,” Reid said. “So we’re anticipating he’s going to be OK to go.”

Once the speedy wide receiver’s heel became an issue before kickoff, the Chiefs elected to err on the side of caution by limiting Hill’s playing time as the game progressed.

With Hill not seeing much action, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes zeroed in on third-year pro Mecole Hardman, who responded with eight catches for 103 yards on 11 targets in the Chiefs’ 28-24 win. Hill finished the game with one catch for 2 yards on three targets.

The Chiefs’ first practice of the week is Wednesday, and Hill’s status will be closely monitored leading to Friday’s final injury report ahead of Sunday night’s game.

As for Edwards-Helaire, Reid indicated the need for further evaluation but said the second-year pro is expected to work on the field in some capacity this week.

“He’s making great progress,” Reid said. “I think we’ll be able to get a little work out of him this week. We’ll see how the next couple of days go.”

Edwards-Helaire hasn’t practiced since suffering a collarbone injury in Week 16’s 36-10 win over the Steelers. He missed the final two games of the regular season.

Williams started the final two games but suffered a big-toe injury against the Broncos. Like Edwards-Helaire, the Chiefs are hopeful he can practice in some capacity this week.

“It’s still a little tender, but he’s working through that,” Reid said of Williams’ toe. “We’ll just see how he does this week, but I anticipate him going.”

Backup running backs Derrick Gore and Jerick McKinnon stepped up in the second half Sunday after Williams was hurt. Gore finished with 30 yards on seven carries, while McKinnon totaled 50 (26 receiving) and a touchdown.

The Chiefs are prepared to lean on McKinnon again, if needed, in the opening round of the playoffs.

“He’ll have opportunities in there, if that’s the direction we go, for sure,” Reid said.